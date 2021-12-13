Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 219.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538,971 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Safe Bulkers worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. 27.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SB opened at $3.79 on Monday. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $452.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $91.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.79 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SB shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

