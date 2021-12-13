Morgan Stanley Buys 11,053 Shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,053 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.62% of Marine Products worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marine Products by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 89,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marine Products by 34.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 50,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Marine Products by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marine Products by 12.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Marine Products by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. 14.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Marine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

NYSE:MPX opened at $12.19 on Monday. Marine Products Co. has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $19.28. The firm has a market cap of $414.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Marine Products had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $75.84 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

Marine Products Profile

Marine Products Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of fiberglass powerboats through its subsidiary. Its products include Vortex, Robalo, and Chaparral . The company was founded on August 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

