Morgan Stanley Purchases 13,264 Shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (BATS:DTEC) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,264 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF were worth $3,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,656,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period.

BATS:DTEC opened at $48.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.39.

