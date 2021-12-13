Critical Review: Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) and Environmental Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVI)

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) and Environmental Impact Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Environmental Impact Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience $132.33 million 31.17 -$152.10 million ($3.16) -26.30 Environmental Impact Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Environmental Impact Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twist Bioscience.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of Twist Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Environmental Impact Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Twist Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.6% of Environmental Impact Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Twist Bioscience and Environmental Impact Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience -114.93% -24.90% -21.69% Environmental Impact Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Twist Bioscience and Environmental Impact Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience 1 1 3 0 2.40 Environmental Impact Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus price target of $118.25, indicating a potential upside of 42.30%. Given Twist Bioscience’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Twist Bioscience is more favorable than Environmental Impact Acquisition.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage. The company was founded by William Marine Banyai, Emily Marine Leproust and Bill James Peck in February 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Environmental Impact Acquisition Company Profile

Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

