Royal Bank of Canada Reduces Holdings in Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.47% of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period.

Get Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF alerts:

Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF stock opened at $24.87 on Monday. Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF (NYSEARCA:PVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco VRDO Tax-Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.