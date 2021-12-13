National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Stock Position Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,307 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.10% of National Bankshares worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKSH. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of National Bankshares by 515.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 63,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 52,878 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $970,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $945,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth $898,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National Bankshares by 45.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 25,459 shares during the period. 24.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of National Bankshares stock opened at $36.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.54. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.55 and a 12-month high of $39.99.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 37.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is an increase from National Bankshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

