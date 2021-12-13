Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,756 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in TFS Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,207,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in TFS Financial by 37.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in TFS Financial by 22.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,191,000 after buying an additional 146,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TFS Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,240,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,383,000 after buying an additional 97,784 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in TFS Financial by 49.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $18.10 on Monday. TFS Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $22.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $66.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 389.67%.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

