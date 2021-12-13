Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.05% of Fidus Investment worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDUS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Fidus Investment by 280.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $146,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FDUS opened at $17.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.49 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.82. Fidus Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $18.87.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 106.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Fidus Investment’s previous dividend of $0.04. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.90%.

Fidus Investment Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

