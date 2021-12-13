Royal Bank of Canada Acquires Shares of 21,252 JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.18% of JOFF Fintech Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JOFF. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,415,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,139,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,381,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,932,000.

JOFF stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75. JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.00.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

