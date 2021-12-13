Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 2,696 Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) by 85.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $4,590,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 68,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 15,425 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,367,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 68.2% in the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 62,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 291.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 41,092 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA KRBN opened at $51.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.50. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $54.79.

