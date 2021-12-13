Insider Selling: Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Major Shareholder Sells $129,754,391.25 in Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 925,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total transaction of $129,754,391.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Walmart stock opened at $141.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $391.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.30. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $152.57.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,975,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. TLW Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 44,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 17,066 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on WMT shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

