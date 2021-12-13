IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) Director Sells $19,157,102.80 in Stock

IonQ Inc (NYSE:IONQ) Director Harry L. You sold 902,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $19,157,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of IONQ stock opened at $18.57 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.33. IonQ Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.90.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IONQ shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on IonQ from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on IonQ in a research report on Sunday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on IonQ from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

