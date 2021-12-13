Insider Selling: Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total value of $6,259,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $515.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $517.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $482.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.84 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

