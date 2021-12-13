Insider Selling: Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total value of $6,259,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Tyler Technologies stock opened at $515.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $517.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $482.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.84 and a beta of 0.69. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55.
Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 60.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.
About Tyler Technologies
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
