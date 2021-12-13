State Street Corp Buys Shares of 12,133 Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Bio-Path as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bio-Path by 1,976.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 38,041 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bio-Path by 76.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 94,703 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Path by 15.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bio-Path by 58.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 10,423 shares in the last quarter. 6.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BPTH opened at $4.66 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.37 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.71.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BPTH shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Bio-Path in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the develpment of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline include Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

