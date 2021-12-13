State Street Corp Makes New Investment in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)

State Street Corp purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.27% of Benitec Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Benitec Biopharma by 20.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 43.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Benitec Biopharma alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Steven Michael Oliveira purchased 37,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $120,671.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BNTC opened at $3.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Benitec Biopharma Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. Benitec Biopharma had a negative net margin of 23,528.81% and a negative return on equity of 106.22%.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.