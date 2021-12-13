State Street Corp Takes $97,000 Position in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 61,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.08% of PEDEVCO as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PEDEVCO by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Simon G. Kukes bought 56,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $81,259.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 42,696 shares of PEDEVCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $59,774.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 399,126 shares of company stock valued at $494,034 over the last 90 days. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:PED opened at $1.18 on Monday. PEDEVCO Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $99.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.02.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

