Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New $109,000 Investment in Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Super League Gaming as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLGG. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,675,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 5,153.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 365,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 358,492 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,008,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 220,115 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,071,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $954,000. 51.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super League Gaming stock opened at $2.99 on Monday. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.04.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super League Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

In other Super League Gaming news, insider Matthew Evan Edelman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $32,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Wann sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $282,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 33,359 shares of company stock valued at $103,557 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

