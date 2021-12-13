Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 85.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Lannett worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lannett by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 286,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Lannett by 10.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 142,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Lannett by 49.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 50,000 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 71,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,940 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

NYSE LCI opened at $1.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $84.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.32.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $101.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.62 million. Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 83.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

