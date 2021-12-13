State Street Corp Buys New Shares in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NAVB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 73,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 22,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.
NYSEAMERICAN NAVB opened at $1.18 on Monday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.78.
About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.
