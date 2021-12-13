State Street Corp Buys New Shares in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NAVB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 73,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 22,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN NAVB opened at $1.18 on Monday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.78.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,557.43% and a negative return on equity of 116.36%. On average, research analysts expect that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

