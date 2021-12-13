State Street Corp Makes New $50,000 Investment in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)

State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 44,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.11% of Soligenix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNGX. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Soligenix in the first quarter valued at $130,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Soligenix by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,647,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 596,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Soligenix by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 25,549 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soligenix during the 2nd quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Soligenix during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Soligenix alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Soligenix from $5.75 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of SNGX opened at $0.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01. Soligenix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $2.80.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 103.87% and a negative net margin of 1,663.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.