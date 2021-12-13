State Street Corp Buys New Holdings in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

State Street Corp bought a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.07% of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 217.0% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,183,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 810,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 196.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 22,683 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,112,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 43,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 347.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 102,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles & Colvard, Ltd. news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 13,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $40,299.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 41,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $126,938.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 98,415 shares of company stock valued at $294,508 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTHR shares. TheStreet upgraded Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ CTHR opened at $2.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $3.66. The company has a market cap of $89.12 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.20.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Profile

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

