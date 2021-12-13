HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,760.00

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. (LON:HVPE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,760 ($36.60) and last traded at GBX 2,755 ($36.53), with a volume of 7550 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,740 ($36.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of £2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,559 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,338.11.

Get HarbourVest Global Private Equity alerts:

In other news, insider Carolina Espinal bought 945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,535 ($33.62) per share, with a total value of £23,955.75 ($31,767.34).

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd. specializes in primary, secondary, and direct co-investments as well as fund of funds investments. For fund of funds investments, it prefers to invest in private equity funds and invests in HarbourVest funds. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth primarily through investments in private market assets.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarbourVest Global Private Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.