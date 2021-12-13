Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $114,000 Stake in PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,426 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in PyroGenesis Canada were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYR. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYR opened at $2.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.20. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.56 million and a PE ratio of 59.21.

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

