Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRESY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 532.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 996.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 46,957 shares during the period. 11.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CRESY opened at $5.17 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.70. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

