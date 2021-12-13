Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 12,446 Shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,867 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,446 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Aspen Group worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Aspen Group by 83.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Aspen Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Aspen Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 280,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas Kass acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $56,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 51,650 shares of company stock valued at $279,176. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $2.83 on Monday. Aspen Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $12.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $70.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 0.70.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 14.39% and a negative return on equity of 17.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Group, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASPU has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

Aspen Group Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

