Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) by 29.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,149 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 36,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FUSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

FUSN stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $217.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.21. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $13.36.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

