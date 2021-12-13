Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,085 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of PaySign worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PaySign during the second quarter worth $185,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in PaySign in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC boosted its holdings in PaySign by 64.0% in the second quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 324,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 126,747 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in PaySign by 7.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,662,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 114,800 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in PaySign in the second quarter valued at $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

In other PaySign news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 38,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $100,176.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Strobo sold 14,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $39,502.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,551 shares of company stock worth $6,373,463 in the last 90 days. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PAYS stock opened at $1.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.43 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.22. PaySign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $5.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.34.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PaySign had a negative net margin of 25.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

PAYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson raised PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PaySign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

