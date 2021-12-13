Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DZ Bank

DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

NET has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudflare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut Cloudflare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.87.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $140.48 on Thursday. Cloudflare has a one year low of $60.96 and a one year high of $221.64. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.68 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.60.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 40,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $4,486,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.91, for a total transaction of $7,645,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 762,355 shares of company stock worth $124,747,767 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $12,042,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,019,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,326,000. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.