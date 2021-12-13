Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Freeline Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Freeline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho cut Freeline Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeline Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.06.

NASDAQ:FRLN opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.95. Freeline Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $18.88.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $293,000. CHI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,427,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 47,638 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 22.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $191,000. 31.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

