KeyCorp Boosts Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Price Target to $710.00

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $575.00 to $710.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AVGO. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $560.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Broadcom from $545.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $630.55.

AVGO opened at $631.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $398.28 and a 12 month high of $644.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.82. The stock has a market cap of $260.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.74%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a $4.10 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $493.49 per share, for a total transaction of $74,516.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total transaction of $2,280,723.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 97.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

