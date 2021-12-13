JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has $45.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FROG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JFrog from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.38.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog stock opened at $30.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.81. JFrog has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.65 and a beta of 0.63.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. JFrog’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $6,331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in JFrog by 208.5% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 210,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after acquiring an additional 142,480 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in JFrog by 29.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in JFrog by 13.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,299,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,162,000 after acquiring an additional 150,605 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in JFrog by 37.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 407,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,571,000 after acquiring an additional 111,987 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in JFrog by 56.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 11,625 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.