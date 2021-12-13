Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities analysts expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to announce sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the lowest is $1.36 billion. Garmin posted sales of $1.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year sales of $4.96 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.23 billion to $5.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRMN. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $136.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $146.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $113.59 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 139.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Garmin by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garmin (GRMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.