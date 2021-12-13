Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) versus ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Head to Head Comparison

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

Gemini Therapeutics has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gemini Therapeutics and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gemini Therapeutics N/A -23.88% -17.73% ACADIA Pharmaceuticals -40.38% -32.74% -25.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gemini Therapeutics and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gemini Therapeutics N/A N/A -$810,000.00 N/A N/A ACADIA Pharmaceuticals $441.76 million 8.10 -$281.58 million ($1.20) -18.55

Gemini Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.5% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Gemini Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.5% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Gemini Therapeutics and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gemini Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 0 12 7 0 2.37

Gemini Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $19.25, suggesting a potential upside of 679.35%. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $28.60, suggesting a potential upside of 28.46%. Given Gemini Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Gemini Therapeutics is more favorable than ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Gemini Therapeutics beats ACADIA Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis. The company was founded by Mark R. Brann on July 16, 1993 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.