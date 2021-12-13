Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Price Target Raised to $49.00

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hormel Foods from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered Hormel Foods from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. Hormel Foods has a 52-week low of $40.48 and a 52-week high of $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.78.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.98%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.2% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 8.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

