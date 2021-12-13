Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Barclays

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $90.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHWY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chewy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.27.

CHWY stock opened at $51.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,588.00, a PEG ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.37. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $50.05 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,141,622 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 426.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,062,000 after buying an additional 2,023,038 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 5,903.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,702,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,979,000 after buying an additional 1,674,444 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy in the third quarter valued at $40,467,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 263.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,794,000 after buying an additional 519,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 41.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,726,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,295,000 after buying an additional 510,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

