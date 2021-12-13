Greif (NYSE:GEF) PT Lowered to $58.00 at KeyCorp

Greif (NYSE:GEF) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Greif’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Greif from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Greif from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.17.

Get Greif alerts:

NYSE:GEF opened at $61.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.02. Greif has a 1-year low of $44.16 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Greif had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Greif will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEF. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Greif by 60.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 20,881 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the first quarter worth about $474,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the first quarter worth about $270,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 14.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Greif by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.