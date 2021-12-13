Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nuwellis Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow(R) System for ultrafiltration therapy. Nuwellis Inc., formerly known as CHF Solutions, is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. “

Get Nuwellis alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Maxim Group cut their price target on Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Nuwellis in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NUWE opened at $1.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.87. Nuwellis has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.02). Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 71.35% and a negative net margin of 219.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nuwellis will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuwellis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuwellis during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuwellis during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nuwellis during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuwellis during the second quarter worth approximately $112,000. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuwellis

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuwellis (NUWE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuwellis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuwellis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.