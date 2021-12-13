Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Price Target Cut to $51.00

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.50.

Phreesia stock opened at $40.83 on Thursday. Phreesia has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $81.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.09 and its 200 day moving average is $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.75 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 40.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 3,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $261,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 10,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $379,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,495,876 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

