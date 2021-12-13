Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at UBS Group

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Oracle from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oracle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Oracle from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Oracle stock opened at $102.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.79. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $59.42 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 270.88%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Oracle will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 10,672 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,240 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $10,390,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Oracle by 3.5% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,091 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 4.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 3.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,289 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

