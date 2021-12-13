Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Cut to “Reduce” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $220.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $210.00. While Besson remains convinced of the long-term attractiveness of the shares, the analyst expects profit taking in the coming months after a large outperformance over the last six months, he tells investors in a research note.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RACE. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Ferrari from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ferrari from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferrari from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.00.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of RACE stock opened at $261.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.93. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $183.82 and a 52 week high of $278.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.17.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 41.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 34.0% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 1.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 4.7% in the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.