CRH (NYSE:CRH) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.14.
Shares of CRH stock opened at $50.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.21. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
About CRH
CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.
