CRH (NYSE:CRH) Upgraded to “Equal Weight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of CRH (NYSE:CRH) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRH from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.14.

Get CRH alerts:

Shares of CRH stock opened at $50.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.21. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CRH by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in CRH by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 37,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in CRH by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CRH by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 678,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,709,000 after purchasing an additional 287,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in CRH by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

About CRH

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.