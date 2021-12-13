B. Riley Cuts Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) Price Target to $16.00

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Eneti from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on Eneti in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eneti from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Eneti from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eneti presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Eneti alerts:

Shares of NETI stock opened at $7.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 18.43, a quick ratio of 18.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $80.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.50. Eneti has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $24.74.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.47). Eneti had a positive return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 226.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eneti will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Eneti in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Eneti during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eneti by 22.6% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eneti during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Eneti during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

About Eneti

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

Read More: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Receive News & Ratings for Eneti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eneti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.