CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNX Resources is gaining from its focus on low-cost domestic assets and systematic investments to strengthen operations. Strong contribution from Marcellus and Utica shales will continue to boost production and enable it to achieve the revised production target. Strong free cash flow generation capacity will enable it to lower its debt level and increase the value of shareholders through buyback of shares. It has enough liquidity to meet debt obligations. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past month. However, dependence on third-party assets for processing and transportation, along with tough competition in domestic oil and natural gas markets are headwinds. Natural gas E&P operations involve a lot of risks, and could impact its operating results going forward.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNX. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CNX Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNX Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James cut shares of CNX Resources from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of CNX Resources from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNX Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.90.

Shares of CNX opened at $14.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $16.08.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.42. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CNX Resources will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,215,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $262,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,465 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,664,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,971,000 after acquiring an additional 253,102 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 16.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,639,644 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,684,687 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,332,000 after acquiring an additional 143,663 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

