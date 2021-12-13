Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Coverage Initiated at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating and a $132.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a report on Thursday. They issued a positive rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Forward Air from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.83.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Shares of FWRD stock opened at $115.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48 and a beta of 1.17. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $70.93 and a twelve month high of $117.34.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forward Air will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

In other Forward Air news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 10.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,383,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,159,000 after buying an additional 130,768 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 3,745.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after buying an additional 116,101 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 483.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after buying an additional 92,322 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 5.2% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,845,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,612,000 after buying an additional 91,454 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Forward Air by 6.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 967,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,827,000 after buying an additional 57,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.