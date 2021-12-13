Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SYAAF opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Syrah Resources has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88.
Syrah Resources Company Profile
