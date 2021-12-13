Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Upgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SYAAF opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Syrah Resources has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88.

Syrah Resources Company Profile

Syrah Resources Ltd. is an industrial minerals and technology company. The firm operates through two segments: Balma and Corporate. The Balma segment includes mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities associated with the Balama Graphite Project in Mozambique. The Corporate segment includes corporate administration and investing activities including development of the group’s battery anode material strategy.

