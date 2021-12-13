Vale (NYSE:VALE) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

VALE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.80 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a peer perform rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vale from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.47.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Vale has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $17.75.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). Vale had a return on equity of 69.55% and a net margin of 31.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Vale will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.684 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 16.36%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 16.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 194,710,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,441,305,000 after purchasing an additional 27,577,497 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Vale by 39.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 33,753,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,865,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551,683 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 91.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,288,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,971,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194,635 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 19.1% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 43,804,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $998,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,017,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.51% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.