Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $72.00 to $61.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.70.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $74.61 on Thursday. Toll Brothers has a 1 year low of $41.22 and a 1 year high of $74.67. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.72 and its 200 day moving average is $60.56.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.54. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $207,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,500 shares of company stock worth $615,185 over the last ninety days. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Toll Brothers by 274.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 561 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

