B. Riley Trims American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Target Price to $37.00

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) had its price target cut by B. Riley from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $18.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $256.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average is $27.14. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $70.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.23 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 209,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 73.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 23,057 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

