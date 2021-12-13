JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SBBTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nordea Equity Research raised Schibsted ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered Schibsted ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered Schibsted ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Schibsted ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Schibsted ASA in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schibsted ASA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $500.00.

Schibsted ASA stock opened at $51.75 on Thursday. Schibsted ASA has a fifty-two week low of $51.75 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, Financial Services, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces, as well as offers online classifieds services that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

