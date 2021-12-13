JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LNDNF. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a SEK 410 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) to a sell rating and set a $309.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNDNF opened at $37.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average of $34.84. Lundin Energy AB has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $42.20.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

